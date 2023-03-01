Polish Woman Who Says She's Madeleine McCann Slams Police Report Shooting Down Her 'Fake' Claims
The woman trying to prove she’s Madeleine McCann says allegations police shot down her claims are fake — and the real authorities are investigating the origin of the false report, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The stunning new development in the heartbreaking saga emerged in an Instagram video showing Julia Wendell, 21, and her spokeswoman, private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, sitting on a park bench in Poland blasting the country’s press for publishing the bogus information.
“That statement was absolutely false and has no evidence,” Dr. Johansson said in the video as the shy-looking Wendell sat next to her wearing black jeans, a jacket, and a purple shirt.
“No police officer whatsoever in Poland said that she is not Madeleine McCann,” she said. “No official report whatsoever went out and mentioned that this police officer, or that legal organization…. looked into (Wendell’s) birth certificate situation. It was all lies.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Polish news outlet Gazeta claimed a spokesman from the Provincial Police Headquarters in the western city of Wroclaw “ruled out” Wendell’s claim after meeting with her biological family — who also charged in a Facebook page for missing persons that the 21-year-old suffers from mental illness.
The report said Wendell's relatives also showed authorities documents and photos in a desperate bid to hose down the media firestorm that erupted when Wendell went on an Instagram campaign to prove she is the missing 3-year-old, who was abducted in Portugal in 2007 during a family vacation.
The Los Angeles-based Dr. Johansson went to the police with Wendall and learned the spokesman quoted in the Gazeta’s story allegedly doesn’t exist.
“We do have (an) official paper from the police that says they are not, and they never have been involved … in Julia’s case,” Dr. Johansson said, turning to Wendell and asking her how she felt after learning the story in the Gazeta was based on erroneous information.
“I was surprised,” Julia said with a shy smile.
Dr. Fia also tracked down Wendell’s doctor to investigate the Facebook post — purportedly by Wendell’s family — claiming the young woman is an attention-seeking aspiring model and singer who suffers from psychiatric issues when she doesn’t take her medication.
“So, all these statements out there that Julia is delusional, has some (psychiatric) problem or maybe paranoia schizophrenia or other things …… is not correct!” Dr. Johansson said in the 14-minute video.
Her investigators learned the Facebook post originated in the United Kingdom and not in Poland where Wendell’s biological parents live. Dr. Johansson has also hired a local lawyer to investigate the chicanery and help Wendell find her identity.
Madeleine had been left with her 2-year-old twin siblings in the unlocked rental in Praia da Luz while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, enjoyed a meal with friends at a nearby restaurant just 130 feet away. After checking on the kids every so often, Kate was shocked to discover that Madeleine was gone, noticing there was an open window.
Wendell recently surfaced on social media saying she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
"I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth," she wrote in a post on her account with the handle @iammadeleinemcann. "I need to know the truth. I need [a] DNA test and I need to talk with Madeleine's parents. Help me!"
She also claimed her grandmother said "something" about the matter before and that she found a family portrait of a man who raped her as a child that looked exactly like the composite sketch of the suspected wanted for kidnapping Madeleine.
Dr. Johansson’s investigators ran into a roadblock when Wendell’s parents refused to cooperate and submit DNA samples to prove they are her biological parents.
“We are still in the battle with the DNA test with the mother,” Dr. Johannson said in the video. “So again we are very close and we are waiting to force her to have the DNA test.”