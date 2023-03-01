Polish Woman Who Says She's Madeleine McCann Slams Police Report Shooting Down Her 'Fake' Claims

The woman trying to prove she’s Madeleine McCann says allegations police shot down her claims are fake — and the real authorities are investigating the origin of the false report, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The stunning new development in the heartbreaking saga emerged in an Instagram video showing Julia Wendell, 21, and her spokeswoman, private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, sitting on a park bench in Poland blasting the country’s press for publishing the bogus information.

“That statement was absolutely false and has no evidence,” Dr. Johansson said in the video as the shy-looking Wendell sat next to her wearing black jeans, a jacket, and a purple shirt.