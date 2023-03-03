Polish Woman Who Believes She's Madeleine McCann Seeks Complaint Against Alleged Abuser — The Possible Suspect In Toddler's 2007 Abduction

The Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann plans to target the man who she said repeatedly raped her in a desperate bid to find her true identity and solve the mystery of the missing toddler, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Julia Wendell and private eye Dr. Fia Johansson are scouring court records trying to unearth the criminal complaint she filed in 2018 accusing the heartless sicko of abusing her as a child.

Wendell claims her alleged rapist resembles the man in the composite sketch released by police investigating the 2007 kidnapping of the 3-year-old British girl snatched during a vacation with her twin siblings and parents.