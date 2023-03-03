Polish Woman Who Believes She's Madeleine McCann Seeks Complaint Against Alleged Abuser — The Possible Suspect In Toddler's 2007 Abduction
The Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann plans to target the man who she said repeatedly raped her in a desperate bid to find her true identity and solve the mystery of the missing toddler, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Julia Wendell and private eye Dr. Fia Johansson are scouring court records trying to unearth the criminal complaint she filed in 2018 accusing the heartless sicko of abusing her as a child.
Wendell claims her alleged rapist resembles the man in the composite sketch released by police investigating the 2007 kidnapping of the 3-year-old British girl snatched during a vacation with her twin siblings and parents.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com she’s in constant contact with Portuguese police stumped by the cold case that has haunted them for years.
“We are trying to gather more information about Julia’s rapist to see if we could link him to the Madeleine McCann case,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “We have to have to get those documents and the court told us it will take two weeks for them to process our request and get us the papers.”
Wendell triggered a worldwide firestorm when she claimed to be Madeleine, who was abducted from her hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, dined nearby with friends.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
She also claimed her grandmother said "something" about the matter before. Wendell alleged she also found a family photo of a man who allegedly raped her as a child that looked exactly like the composite sketch of the suspected wanted for kidnapping Madeleine.
RadarOnline.com has learned a sympathetic teacher in Poland encouraged Wendell to report the alleged vicious assaults after she revealed the secret to an educator, who couldn’t understand why her parents allegedly neglected her – sometimes reportedly leaving her for hours outside the school waiting to get picked up at dismissal.
- Madeleine McCann DNA Dead End: Julia Wendell Learns Polish Courts Cannot Force Her Supposed Parents To Take Test
- Another Missing Child? Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Will Undergo A DNA Test To Discover If She Is Vanished Swiss Girl, 6, All Grown Up
- Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Temporarily Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Death Threats From 'Group Of Young Girls'
But the complaint she filed allegedly infuriated the biological parents – who are refusing to cooperate with Dr. Johansson or provide DNA samples to prove Wendell is their daughter.
“The mom told her if she ever mentioned that guy or what happened to her, they would ‘kill ‘me and you,’” Dr. Johansson recalls Wendell telling her. “Why is the mother so scared? Why are they trying to protect a child rapist?”
Wendell eventually withdrew the complaint – but the case file remained in the court files.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The mother told her to shut her mouth,” she said. “That’s why Julia was scared. That’s why the teachers couldn’t follow through with the complaint.”
Dr. Johansson refused to provide RadarOnline.com additional details about the suspect or the case, pending her investigation.
“We have a lot of information that we can’t share because of concern over Julia’s safety — and my safety,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.