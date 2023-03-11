DNA Bombshell: Polish Woman Who Believes She Could Be Madeleine McCann Submitted Samples For Forensic Testing

The Polish woman who believes she’s Madeleine McCann has submitted DNA samples for forensic testing that could possibly determine she’s the 3-year-old British toddler who vanished in 2007 while on a family vacation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Julia Wendell, 21, submitted samples for three different forensic examinations that will outline her DNA sequence, along with a 23andMe-style genetic test to establish her ancestry, renowned private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

“If the results come back that she’s British or from that area then we are going to continue our investigation into Madeleine McCann and communicate with the detectives in Portugal,” said Dr. Johansson, who relocated Wendell from Poland to a safe house in the United States after a series of death threats.