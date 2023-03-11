DNA Bombshell: Polish Woman Who Believes She Could Be Madeleine McCann Submitted Samples For Forensic Testing
The Polish woman who believes she’s Madeleine McCann has submitted DNA samples for forensic testing that could possibly determine she’s the 3-year-old British toddler who vanished in 2007 while on a family vacation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Julia Wendell, 21, submitted samples for three different forensic examinations that will outline her DNA sequence, along with a 23andMe-style genetic test to establish her ancestry, renowned private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com.
“If the results come back that she’s British or from that area then we are going to continue our investigation into Madeleine McCann and communicate with the detectives in Portugal,” said Dr. Johansson, who relocated Wendell from Poland to a safe house in the United States after a series of death threats.
“We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group,” she added. “We are still conducting an investigation but Julia is definitely not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland.”
If Wendell’s ancestry comes from the same region as Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, Dr. Johansson said she will immediately send the DNA sequence to Portuguese investigators for comparison.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by claiming on an Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the toddler who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents dined nearby with friends. The account was shut down after she began to receive threats.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test… Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
She also said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a sicko who allegedly raped her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Julia ruffled feathers in her hometown of Wroclaw, Poland, after her supposed biological parents refused to submit DNA to determine paternity. They also unearthed court records about the man who allegedly raped her as a child.
What’s more, a review of records from the hospital where she was supposedly born showed she didn’t exist until the age of five.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com the DNA results that may unravel the burning mystery will be available in several weeks.
“We are just waiting for science to show exactly where she’s from.”