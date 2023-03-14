Madeline McCann Claimant’s Death Threat Terror: California Authorities Launch Investigation Into Sex Trafficker's Assassination Plot

Authorities in California have launched an investigation into a series of death threats against the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell revelation comes as new evidence shows Julia Wendell, 21, was most likely a victim of sex traffickers, and there is growing fear criminal organizations are trying to eliminate her to protect their nefarious operation.

Dr. Fia Johansson, the private investigator who whisked Wendell from Poland to an undisclosed safe house in California, told RadarOnline.com she immediately notified American authorities about the threats – fearing sex trafficking crime bosses will dispatch operatives to silence the high-profile victim.