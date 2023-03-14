Madeline McCann Claimant’s Death Threat Terror: California Authorities Launch Investigation Into Sex Trafficker's Assassination Plot
Authorities in California have launched an investigation into a series of death threats against the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell revelation comes as new evidence shows Julia Wendell, 21, was most likely a victim of sex traffickers, and there is growing fear criminal organizations are trying to eliminate her to protect their nefarious operation.
Dr. Fia Johansson, the private investigator who whisked Wendell from Poland to an undisclosed safe house in California, told RadarOnline.com she immediately notified American authorities about the threats – fearing sex trafficking crime bosses will dispatch operatives to silence the high-profile victim.
“I can confirm that a report was filed,” a spokesman for a county Sheriff’s Department confirmed — declining to comment further.
RadarOnline.com was asked not to reveal the jurisdiction of the department to prevent traffickers from knowing the general location of Wendell’s safe house.
But Dr. Johnsson told RadarOnline.com the sheriff investigators took the complaint seriously after reading the various online threats, which included a “bounty” for Wendell’s head.
“We went to the police here and they conducted a long interview with Julia,” Dr. Johansson said. “They got all the information about the online threats—and all the videos sent to Julia, the emails, direct messaging from all her social media accounts.
“We gave them everything because they think sex traffickers are likely the ones targeting her. They take it very very seriously when it comes to traffickers.
“They received so many links they are starting an investigation and told us the threats originated from the UK (United Kingdom) and some from the United States," she told us.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by claiming on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the 3-year-old who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents dined nearby with friends.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test… Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
- Desperate Hope: Family Of Missing American Girl Believes Polish Woman Could Be Their Daughter — Not Madeleine McCann
- DNA Bombshell: Polish Woman Who Believes She Could Be Madeleine McCann Submitted Samples For Forensic Testing
- Exclusive Photos: Woman Who Claims She's Madeleine McCann Seen In Seclusion At U.S. Safe House After Fleeing From Poland
She also said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a sicko who allegedly raped her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Julia ruffled feathers in her hometown of Wroclaw, Poland, after her supposed biological parents refused to participate in a paternity test and they unearthed court records about the man who allegedly attacked her.
What’s more, a review of records from the Polish hospital where she was supposedly born showed she didn’t exist until the age of five.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All fre
Wendell has submitted three DNA samples for forensic testing to that could determine if she is McCann or Livia Schepp, 6, who vanished along with her twin sister, Alessia, after their father picked them up from his ex-wife’s home in Lausanne, Switzerland. The twins vanished after their dad was found dead in Italy.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com investigators in California realized Wendell is a high-profile target and alerted other law enforcement departments in the area.
“They want to make sure that Julia’s safety and security is 100 percent covered while she is staying in the United States.”