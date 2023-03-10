Exclusive Photos: Woman Who Claims She's Madeleine McCann Seen In Seclusion At U.S. Safe House After Fleeing From Poland

RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive photographs of the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann inside the Los Angeles safe house after fleeing her home country following a string of terrifying death threats.

Julia Wendell, 21, was all smiles as she got comfortable inside her new American home following a harrowing exit from the western city of Wroclaw, Poland, where she ruffled feathers trying to find the man who allegedly raped her as a child and unsuccessfully cajoled her uncooperative parents take a paternity test.

“I just want to make sure she is in a safe place until we actually figure out exactly where and how we are going to conduct the DNA tests,” said renowned private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who bravely retrieved Julia and bought her to the safe house.