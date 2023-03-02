Another Missing Child? Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Will Undergo A DNA Test To Discover If She Is Vanished Swiss Girl, 6, All Grown Up

The Polish woman who made international headlines when she claimed to be Madeleine McCann is willing to take a DNA test with the family of a Swiss girl who vanished in 2011, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Wendell was contacted by the family of missing 6-year-old Livia Schepp who vanished along with her twin sister, Alessia, after their father picked them up from his ex-wife’s home in Lausanne, Switzerland. The dad was later found dead in Italy – sparking a massive hunt for the twins.

Renowned private Investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive telephone interview from Poland that the 21-year-old woman is more than willing to help any heartbroken relative find a missing loved one.