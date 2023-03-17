Polish Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann Fears She May Have Been Poisoned For Revealing Alleged Sex Abuse
The Polish woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann fears she may have been “poisoned” after claiming she was sexually abused as a child, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The terrifying conclusion comes as Julie Wendell battles an unknown illness that could be linked to her allegedly abusive childhood where at the age of 7, she was reportedly forced to consume 35 prescription pills EVERY DAY, her private investigator caretaker Dr. Fia Johansson charged.
“It was 35 pills a day starting from the age of 7 – for 5 years!” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “That’s why I’m talking to the doctors about it because 35 pills a day at the age of 7? And today she suffers from recurring nose bleeds and bone aches all over her body. She sometimes breaks down and cries because of the pain.”
“The pills could be the cause of all these side effects because she may have been poisoned to make sure she doesn’t remember anything and keeps her mouth shut.”
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com that Wendell is undergoing a series of medical exams — along with CT and MRI scans — while waiting for the forensic DNA test results to determine if she is the 3-year-old British girl who vanished in 2007 while vacationing with her parents in Portugal.
The medical tests are also trying to determine if she is battling leukemia because of the abnormalities in her blood. Wendell’s other symptoms include asthma, excruciating aches in her legs and fingers, and persistent nosebleeds.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dr. Johannsson whisked Wendell from Poland to an undisclosed safe house in California after several death threats she received while trying to get her uncooperative family to submit to DNA paternity tests.
The duo also gathered documents about her alleged attacker, who she believes resembles the composite sketch of the man wanted in the McCann disappearance. Wendell began looking into McCann’s vanishing when she spotted a family portrait of who she claimed to be the same man inside her grandmother’s home.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the toddler who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents dined nearby with friends.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test… Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeline.
Wendell was 7 years old when she revealed the alleged sexual attacks to her elementary school teacher in Wroclaw, Poland, sparking an investigation. When school officials confronted her family, Wendell was sent on an 8-hour car ride with her alleged attacker as a chaperone to another family member’s house, Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.
When she returned home, she was allegedly forced to chug down the pills to supposedly treat a nervous body tick she had developed. “She doesn’t understand why 35 pills a day!” Dr. Johannson said.
Wendell eventually confronted the doctor who treated her for the body ticks. The physician allegedly told her the charts don’t exist and that she wasn’t going to get anything from the office.
“She was very angry telling the doctor, ‘I’m 18 (years old) and that’s my medical chart,’” Dr. Johannson told RadarOnline.com.
Dr. Johansson said Wendell will undergo more blood tests on Monday.