Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Wife & Children Forced To Hide In Bunker After Vladimir Putin 'Puts Targets On Their Heads'

The wife and children of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have reportedly been forced to hide in a top-secret bunker as Russian president Vladimir Putin has allegedly “put a target on their heads” as the war between the two nations grows more dangerous and deadly every day.

According to Daily Star, Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska and the couple’s two kids were taken to a secure Ukrainian bunker after it was revealed the Ukrainian first family were top of the list targets on Putin’s alleged hit list.