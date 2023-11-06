Vladimir Putin's Alleged Memorial Service: Allies Complain About 'Lack of Live Music': Report
Vladimir Putin’s closest allies complained about the “lack of live music” at the allegedly dead Russian leader’s memorial service this past weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Putin, 71, allegedly passed away on October 25 after suffering a heart attack, Kremlin sources claimed that a memorial service was held for the late despot on Sunday.
According to one Kremlin source who spoke to the Russian Telegram channel General SVR, Putin’s cronies grew “very drunk” and complained about the “lack of live music” while observing the Russian leader’s rumored passing.
“Part of the former entourage of the late Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered for his wake, which quickly turned into a discussion of plans for the future,” the Russian Telegram channel reported.
“Having tasted the gourmet food and drunk many years of sanctioned alcohol, representatives of the pro-Putin elite did not grieve too much and even complained about the lack of live music,” General SVR continued.
“Everyone present at the wake is happy with the current state of affairs,” the outlet added. “But this is for now…”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR was the first outlet to announce Putin’s supposed passing on the night of October 25.
Putin allegedly suffered a “horrific” heart attack on Sunday, October 22 and passed away just three days later.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” General SVR reported late last month. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the channel added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the Russian Telegram channel’s report, and he also shot down rumors that Putin was replaced by a series of body doubles.
“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” Peskov insisted. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” he continued. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian intelligence source suggested that the Kremlin was behind the Putin death rumors to gauge how popular Putin really is among the embattled nation’s citizens.
Andrii Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, indicated that the Putin death rumors were launched as part of a strategy for the Kremlin to “gain a firmer grip” on “domestic control” in the country.
“In this way, the empire, which is built on the work of the secret services, learns how to continue to rule,” Yusov explained last week. “The basic purpose of fake news is to look at how society reacts in terms of numbers and dynamics.”
“The purpose is to look at the reactions of individuals, the elite, and the media,” he added.
Other sources familiar with the matter said that Putin’s inner circle is in a “state of fear and uncertainty” following the rumors of the 71-year-old leader's sudden death.