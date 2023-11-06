Vladimir Putin's Alleged Body Double Tests Positive For COVID, Sparking Chaos Inside Kremlin: Report
Vladimir Putin's alleged body double reportedly tested positive for COVID one day after the Kremlin allegedly held a secret private memorial service for the despot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest report comes from the Telegram channel General SVR, which has extensively posted about Putin's rumored deteriorating health for the past several months— and claimed last week that the 71-year-old president died after suffering a heart attack.
The alleged Kremlin insider claimed that the body double falling deathly ill sparked chaos within the Russian government.
General SVR posted that the body double was running a fever and tested positive for COVID after suffering from a "slight runny nose, cough, and aching joints" a day prior.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The Kremlin source claimed that the body double's sudden illness has "seriously alarmed" Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, who was previously alleged to be calling the shots in Putin's absence.
"The double, despite the fact that he is younger than the late Putin, is still not a boy and is at risk," General SVR posted according to the Daily Star. "For Patrushev, losing such a valuable asset as a backup to the president is tantamount to losing power already at this stage, when, it would seem, everything has practically returned to normal."
The post went on to detail what was at "risk" without the Kremlin having a Putin stand-in ready to go amid rumors of the despot's death.
"It is clear that the Secretary of the Security Council has the best medicine at his disposal, which will work for the recovery of the double, but there is still a risk. Next week the understudy has a large programme of meetings and events, including a trip abroad, and they don’t want to cancel events with the participation of the 'President' yet, and this could cause a wave of misunderstandings, aggravating the situation."
The medical experts were apparently treating the body double with "medications" in hopes that he'd be well enough to "play out the program."
Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov once again denounced rumors of his death on Saturday at an event that the president was originally supposed to attend but canceled last minute.