Vladimir Putin's Body Double Becomes Deathly Ill as Kremlin Officials Grapple with Rumors About Putin's Death: Report
The body double of Russia's President Vladimir Putin has fallen ill, intensifying the already existing chaos surrounding rumors of the president's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Allegedly assuming Putin's role since the announcement of his demise last week, the body double has now contracted a severe case of the flu. This development has sent shockwaves through the Kremlin, just as a secret memorial service was reportedly scheduled to honor the real Putin.
An undisclosed source on the General SVR Telegram channel confirmed the news.
The source stated, "The understudy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who now permanently replaces the deceased head of state, has fallen ill. Nothing critical so far, just snot, cough, and fever."
"The first signs of illness appeared last night, and today his condition has worsened somewhat," they continued. "The next week should be full of events and meetings with the participation of the 'President,' and some of it may have to be canceled."
Russia's Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, is rumored to be the individual pulling the strings of the body double, as stated by the same Telegram source: "Now the double is cherished like the apple of his eye – neither Patrushev nor anyone else in the Russian government has a Plan B if something happens to the backup."
These claims suggest a level of dependence on the body double in the event of any "unforeseen circumstances."
Despite continuous denials from the Kremlin regarding Putin's health, the existence of a body double, and rumors of his death, doubts still persist. Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, initially dismissed these rumors as "absurd information hoaxes."
As the rumors persisted, Peskov was compelled to issue a second denial, followed by a third denial during his attendance at the opening of the Russia Exhibition at the VDNKh. Peskov's remarks were prompted by the cancellation of Putin's appearance earlier in the week.
"We have only one Putin," Peskov emphasized as he attempted to quash the ongoing speculations. "Now the ‘experts’ are guessing – there are three or four of them and who we now see every day.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors of Putin's death have caused fear within his inner circle.
According to the source, the absence of Putin has left a void in the power structure, causing instability and uncertainty.
The new configuration of power is leading to conflicts over spheres of influence, and agreements are at risk of not being implemented. The source refers to Putin as the "center of balance" of the system and argues that without him, there is no equilibrium.