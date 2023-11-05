Vladimir Putin's Body Double Becomes Deathly Ill as Kremlin Officials Grapple with Rumors About Putin's Death: Report

Despite continuous denials from the Kremlin regarding Putin's health, the existence of a body double, and rumors of his death, doubts still persist. Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, initially dismissed these rumors as "absurd information hoaxes."

As the rumors persisted, Peskov was compelled to issue a second denial, followed by a third denial during his attendance at the opening of the Russia Exhibition at the VDNKh. Peskov's remarks were prompted by the cancellation of Putin's appearance earlier in the week.

"We have only one Putin," Peskov emphasized as he attempted to quash the ongoing speculations. "Now the ‘experts’ are guessing – there are three or four of them and who we now see every day.”

