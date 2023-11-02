Vladimir Putin's Body Double is a 'Complete Idiot' and 'Incomparably Stupider' Than Rumored Dead Russian Leader: Report
Vladimir Putin's alleged body double is reportedly a "complete idiot" and "incomparably stupider" than the real despot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Telegram channel General SVR, which is said to be run by a Kremlin insider, previously alleged that Putin, 71, died at his Valdai residence last weekend after suffering a heart attack days earlier.
While Putin has been accused of using body doubles for months prior to his alleged passing, the "understudy" apparently had no choice but to amp up his appearances in the 71-year-old's absence — and is allegedly becoming a real liability for the Kremlin amid mounting rumors of his deteriorating health.
"Yesterday, the president’s double held a meeting on economic issues via video link," the alleged Kremlin source said in the Telegram post according to the Daily Star.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"The understudy showed himself to be an 'economist' worse than Putin by talking nonsense about 'screwdrivers and needles' on which 'bed bugs' from Europe could break into Russia," the post continued.
"It should be noted that the understudy is incomparably stupider than the-late Putin which becomes especially noticeable after he receives permission from his curators to express his own opinion on certain issues."
"The more the understudy opens his mouth when moving away from the written text, the more obvious it is that he is a complete idiot," the source added. "But Nikolai Patrushev (the country's security minister and bloke thought to be pulling the strings of the double) has nowhere to go yet, he has no other identical doubles of the President."
While the Telegram channel's previous posts have prompted comment from Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who branded the claims that the despot was dead as "absurd information canard," the Kremlin have yet to comment further on recent claims that Putin's remains are being kept under close watch at Valdai.
The Kremlin source claimed that doctors were "blocked in the room" after Putin's death — and his remains were allegedly "being held by members of the presidential security service."
"Now the doctors are blocked in the room with Putin's corpse, they are being held by members of the presidential security service on the personal orders of Dmitry Kochnev, who is in touch and receives instructions from the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev," the insider's Telegram post continued.
The Kremlin source added that "security for the president's double has been beefed up" and "active negotiations are underway."
"Any attempt to pass off a double as the president after Putin's death is a coup."