'No Chance of Survival': Putin Warns West of Nuclear Destruction, Threatens Use of Russia's Most Powerful Missiles in Retaliation

In an anti-U.S. speech, Putin said his most powerful missiles, "Satan-2" and "Flying Chernobyl," are ready to be launched in an ominous warning and show of aggression towards the West.

The Russian dictator told a conference in Sochi, "From the moment the launch of missiles is detected, no matter where it comes from — from any point of the world ocean or from any territory — such a number, so many hundreds of our missiles appear in the air in a retaliatory strike that there is no chance of survival there will be no single enemy left, and in several directions at once."

Putin urged the U.S. to understand that any threats against Russia are "absolutely unacceptable for any potential aggressor."

He also mentioned the possibility of Russia withdrawing from the nuclear test ban treaty, which could lead to the country conducting major weapon tests, possibly in the Arctic.