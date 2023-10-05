'No Chance of Survival': Putin Warns West of Nuclear Destruction, Threatens Use of Russia's Most Powerful Missiles in Retaliation
In an alarming and ominous doomsday warning, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the West with total nuclear destruction if they were to strike Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recent anti-US speech, Putin boasted about his country's powerful missiles, namely the "Satan-2" and "Flying Chernobyl," which he claimed are ready for deployment. These statements come amid growing tension between Russia and the West, particularly in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In an anti-U.S. speech, Putin said his most powerful missiles, "Satan-2" and "Flying Chernobyl," are ready to be launched in an ominous warning and show of aggression towards the West.
The Russian dictator told a conference in Sochi, "From the moment the launch of missiles is detected, no matter where it comes from — from any point of the world ocean or from any territory — such a number, so many hundreds of our missiles appear in the air in a retaliatory strike that there is no chance of survival there will be no single enemy left, and in several directions at once."
Putin urged the U.S. to understand that any threats against Russia are "absolutely unacceptable for any potential aggressor."
He also mentioned the possibility of Russia withdrawing from the nuclear test ban treaty, which could lead to the country conducting major weapon tests, possibly in the Arctic.
According to Daily Mail, Russia may have conducted a test in the Arctic involving the Burevestnik missile, which has an onboard nuclear reactor and can fly for days or weeks at a time.
Western spy planes have been monitoring the area, raising concerns about Russia's nuclear capabilities.
The Burevestnik missile, also known as "Flying Chernobyl," is considered a game-changing weapon with an unlimited range. It is a low-flying "stealth" cruise missile believed to be incapable of interception by existing Western air defenses. Putin has called it a "radically new type of weaponry" with unlimited range and maneuverability.
- Ominous Warning: Vladimir Putin Sends Two BlackJack Nuclear Bombers Near The UK As War Rages On
- Putin Orders 3,000 Nuclear Missile Force Soldiers to Run 'Combat Readiness' Adding Fears of Possible WW III
- Vladimir Putin Mobilizes 'Doomsday' Nuclear Submarine To Mainland Europe As Russia Desperately Tries To Take Ukraine
Western sources have suggested that the 13 known tests of the Burevestnik missile have all failed, with one test leading to the deaths of seven people. Putin, however, has hailed these individuals as "national heroes" without providing further details.
The conflict in Ukraine has been a major point of contention between Russia and the West.
Putin has argued that the war is not territorial but part of a broader struggle with the United States, accusing Washington of having "colonial thinking" and considering itself the only arbiter of truth.
This war has resulted in devastating consequences for both sides, with hundreds of thousands of casualties and a rupture in Russia's ties with the U.S.
Recently, a Russian rocket struck a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack as a "demonstrably brutal Russian crime" and a deliberate act of terrorism.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.