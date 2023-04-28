Kremlin Denies Reports Vladimir Putin Is Preparing To Resume Nuke Tests
The Kremlin denied a newly surfaced report this week indicating that Vladimir Putin is preparing to resume the launch of nuclear weapon tests amid Russia’s ongoing battle against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come following concerns Putin will soon launch nukes into Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the claim that Moscow is set to resume nuclear testing.
"At the moment everyone is sticking to the moratorium,” Peskov said on Friday after Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, said Putin was planning to resume tests.
“There is nothing more to say here,” Peskov concluded.
The development comes just weeks after Putin suggested Moscow would resume the testing of nuclear weapons because, according to him, Washington was also planning to resume their testing of nukes.
“If the United States conducts tests, then we will,” Putin said in February, although he did not cite any evidence that the U.S. was planning to break the nuclear test moratorium. “No one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petrov’s remarks on Friday also came weeks after Putin suspended Russia’s participation in the New START treaty – a 2010 nuclear arms pact between Moscow and Washington that limits the number of “strategic warheads” each nation can deploy.
"When all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities?” Putin said upon suspending Russia’s participation in the New START treaty earlier this year.
"They have one goal,” he continued, to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation.”
President Joe Biden quickly condemned Putin’s decision to suspend his nation’s participation in the treaty, calling the move “not very responsible” and a “big mistake.”
Biden also called for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has now exceeded 14 months.
“This war was never a necessity. It's a tragedy,” Biden said in February. “If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine.”