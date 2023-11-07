'Half-dead' Putin Body Double Keeps 'Passing Out' From 'Severe Covid Fever' After Real Russian Leader's Alleged Death: Report
Vladimir Putin’s alleged body double was said to be “half-dead” and keeps “passing out” from a “severe Covid fever,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest shocking development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25, Kremlin sources revealed that the “late” Russian leader’s lookalike stand-in is "deadly ill" with Covid-19.
Even more startling are reports that the alleged Putin double died earlier this week and had to be revived by Kremlin doctors.
Meanwhile, the Russian Telegram channel claimed that Putin’s motorcade is still being driven around Moscow to “make it look like everything is normal.”
“The president's motorcade can travel anytime and anywhere, demonstrating the active activity of the 'leader' but Putin is dead, and his double is sick with Covid and felt very unwell,” General SVR said on Tuesday.
“Doctors tried to bring the double back to normal by giving him medications that relieved his symptoms, but this did not help much; he complained of severe weakness and dizziness,” the channel continued.
“After which it was decided to give the understudy the opportunity to rest and 'lie down' for one day, and on Tuesday try to bring him to his senses again,” the outlet added.
“The double is of advanced age, and Covid is very dangerous for him, and after Putin’s death, he is the only support of the current regime.”
Sources also revealed that the alleged Putin body double was set to visit Kazakhstan later this week, although that trip may now be canceled due to the doppelgängers worsening health condition.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR claimed that Putin passed away on October 25 after suffering a “horrific” heart attack the weekend before.
An alleged coup subsequently broke out within the Kremlin, and a Putin body double was placed in charge alongside Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” General SVR reported. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the channel added at the time.
The real Putin was allegedly buried during a secret memorial service held this past weekend, and Kremlin officials used the memorial service to discuss “plans for the future.”
“Part of the former entourage of the late Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered for his wake, which quickly turned into a discussion of plans for the future,” the Russian Telegram channel said.
Moscow plunged further into chaos after Putin’s suspected memorial service when it was found that the real Russian leader’s lookalike successor tested positive for Covid-19.
"The understudy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who now permanently replaces the deceased head of state, has fallen ill,” one Kremlin source revealed. “Nothing critical so far, just snot, cough, and fever."
"The next week should be full of events and meetings with the participation of the president, and some of it may have to be canceled."