Putin Orders 3,000 Nuclear Missile Force Soldiers to Run 'Combat Readiness' Adding Fears of Possible WW III

A clip of the nuclear missile division's combat drills was broadcast by the Russian defense ministry TV channel Zvezda.

The footage captured the thousands of soldiers training and the feared Yars thermonuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles, which featured a range of 6,835 miles set up on missile launchers.

The drills reportedly covered how to "maneuver on combat patrol routes" in the Ural mountain range — and how to combat Western attacks on Putin's prized nuclear missiles.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.