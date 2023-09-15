Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un Exchange Rifles as North Korean Dictator Visits Russia for Military Summit
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un reportedly gifted each other rifles during their military summit in Russia this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the North Korean dictator arrived in Russia on Tuesday, sources familiar with the meeting between Putin and Jong-un revealed that the two world leaders exchanged rifles on Wednesday.
“Putin gave [Jong-un] a rifle from our production of the highest quality,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov shared, according to the Guardian. “In return, he also received a North Korean-made rifle.”
Peskov also said that Putin gifted Jong-un a “glove from a space suit that has been to space several times.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jong-un’s visit to Russia this week marked the North Korean dictator's first international trip in more than four years.
The North Korean dictator reportedly arrived in Vladivostok, Russia on Tuesday, and he met with Putin for a tour of a Russian space station on Wednesday.
A video of the pair’s meeting on Wednesday caught the Russian leader as he struggled to control his own foot and leg while Jong-un sat just inches away at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast.
Putin and Jong-un then reportedly met for a one-on-one meeting shortly after the tour of the Russian space station, and the North Korean leader remarked that Russia is fighting a “sacred war” against Ukraine and the West.
“Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security against the hegemonic forces,” Jong-un said. “We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership and we will be together in the fight against imperialism.”
Putin then toasted the “strengthening of future cooperation” between Russia and North Korea during an official state dinner between the two nations.
“A toast to the future strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries,” Putin said as he raised his glass in footage that aired on Russian state television after the dinner.
“For the wellbeing and prosperity of our nations, for the health of the chairman and all of those present,” the 70-year-old Russian despot added.
The regional governor of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Mikhail Degtyarev, revealed further that Jong-un visited a factory in the Russian city that produces fighter jets.
The North Korean leader was reportedly shown “Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets” as well as a “demonstration flight by a Su-35.”
“Our fathers and grandfathers fought together against Japanese militarism, our country supported North Korea in its fight against the United States’ imperialist ambitions in the 1950s, and today we jointly stand up to the pressure of the collective West,” Degtyarev wrote in a Telegram post during Jong-un’s visit.
Jong-un’s visit to Russia is reportedly scheduled to last “a few more days,” and the United States warned North Korea that the nation would “pay a price” if Jong-un arms Putin with weapons to aid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.