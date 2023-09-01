Amazing 'IKEA-like' Cardboard Kamikaze Drones Blowing Up Russia for Fourth Successive Day
Ukraine reportedly launched a successful attack on one of Vladimir Putin's key airbases using self-assembled cardboard kamikaze drones, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The strike, which took place at the Khalino military airfield in Kursk last weekend, reportedly destroyed several Russian fighter jets and air defense systems.
According to the Sun, Ukrainian secret service agents infiltrated Putin's territory and targeted the airbase with inexpensive drones that are allegedly easier to build than IKEA flatpack furniture.
The drones were reportedly supplied by Australia, cost just $3,500 each to make, and were made of wax-impregnated paper held together by rubber bands.
The attack at the Khalino military airfield reportedly resulted in the destruction of four Su-30 fighter jets, a MiG-29 fighter jet, and two Pantsir-S1 close-range air defense systems.
A radar linked to a long-range S-300 surface-to-air missile system was also reportedly damaged after the 16 drones were launched upon the airbase.
Meanwhile, the IKEA-like cardboard drones were said to be practically invisible to Russian detection systems and could fly up to 75 miles – which put Kursk within easy reach of Ukraine's borders.
It is believed that Ukraine may have modified the drones to prevent them from being detected by Putin's radar.
Initially, the drones were designed to help supply frontline troops rather than strike the Russian enemy – hence their nickname "the cardboard plane.”
Valery Romanenko, a Ukrainian UAV expert, confirmed that the drones used in the attack were Australian-made.
"These are Australian-made drones,” Romanenko said after the attack. "The fact that they are used for strike purposes is already our modernization."
"There’s circumstantial evidence that cleverly designed drones from Down Under did it, but no hard proof,” the Kyiv Post added in a report about the strike on the Khalino airfield.
The Russian paramilitary volunteer corps known as RDK, which works with the Ukrainian SBU, was suspected to have played a role in the Kursk strike – further stoking Russia's paranoia about Ukrainian operatives working undercover on its territory.
"After crossing the leaky border again without interference, on the night of August 27, we hit a military facility with drones,” the RDK boasted shortly after the attack.
Russia's Ministry of Defense also described the drones that struck the airbase as "aircraft-style" in line with their cardboard design.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia accused Ukraine of launching an assassination attempt against Putin in May after a series of drones struck the Kremlin.
Although Ukraine denied being behind the drone strike, Kremlin officials claimed the attack was a “planned terrorist attack” and an “assassination attempt on the president of Russia.”
15 members of Ukraine’s military then allegedly stormed the Russian border and opened fire against Putin’s border patrol only a few days after the purported assassination attempt.