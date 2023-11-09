Vladimir Putin's 'Complete Idiot' Body Double 'Bored' of Running Russia: Sources
Vladimir Putin’s alleged body double was said to be “bored” of running Russia in the wake of the Russian leader’s rumored death last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The body double was also called a “complete idiot” by Kremlin insiders.
In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, died on October 25 after suffering a heart attack, Moscow sources have spoken out about the lookalike who replaced the apparently dead Russian despot.
According to Kremlin sources, the body double – who was reportedly “deadly ill” with Covid-19 recently – is already “bored” of playing Putin.
“Having recovered a little from his illness, the double of the Russian president, having taken medications that blocked the symptoms, set to work,” one insider told General SVR on Thursday. “Yesterday was a difficult and eventful day for the understudy.”
“A visit to a children's medical center, where a doppelgänger could infect staff with Covid, turned out to be demonstrative,” the insider continued. “The ‘president' was given a short excursion, during which he was frankly bored.”
Other Kremlin sources who joined the “new” Putin during a meeting with a Chinese diplomat on Wednesday called the doppelgänger a “complete” and “outright idiot.”
“In the process of discussing various issues, the understudy again said a lot of nonsense, which caused bewilderment among the interlocutors,” one Kremlin official spilled.
“We have already said that the double is an outright idiot,” the insider continued, “but the way he gushes with nonsense exceeds the limits of the curators’ patience and the ability to perceive even a completely loyal viewer.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was allegedly replaced by the body double following his rumored death on October 25 after a “horrific” heart attack days before.
Nikolai Patrushev, who serves as chief of the Russian Security Council, was said to be the Putin body double’s handler and “curator.”
Patrushev and the double reportedly now run the Kremlin alongside a “knightly round table” made up of the real Putin’s closest advisors.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, has denied the rumors surrounding Putin’s alleged death and called the body double claims “fakes news” and an “absurd information canard.”
“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” Peskov insisted. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” he added shortly after the rumors started. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
The Putin death rumors only intensified further after the Kremlin abruptly canceled a public engagement the Russian leader was scheduled to make in Moscow earlier this month.