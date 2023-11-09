Robert De Niro's Ex-Assistant Awarded $1.2 Million in Bitter Court War With Actor

A New York City jury found actor Robert De Niro's company, Canal Productions, liable for gender discrimination and retaliation in the discrimination and abuse civil lawsuit involving his longtime ex-assistant Graham "Chase" Robinson, RadarOnline.com has learned. The trial combined De Niro's initial $6 million lawsuit against his former assistant and Robinson's $12 million countersuit.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury returned from deliberation and found De Niro's company liable. Robinson was awarded $1.264 million in damages on both counts. As for the allegations De Niro made against her in his case, the jury found Robinson not guilty of any claims and she was exonerated. Robinson's attorney David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp, issued a statement after the victorious ruling. "We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favor against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions. Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit."

De Niro accused his former assistant of binge-watching Netflix on the clock, misusing funds from Canal Productions and claimed that she stole millions of frequent-flier miles before she quit in 2019. Robinson, who worked for the Goodfellas star for 11-years, accused her former boss of discrimination and abuse. Robinson's countersuit alleged that De Niro paid his personal trainer more than her because she was a single woman. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Last week, De Niro took the witness stand and denied his former assistants allegations that he bullied and harassed her, as well as discriminating against her in pay because she was a single woman. At one point in the highly contentious trial, De Niro appeared to forget he was not on set and had a dramatic outburst. "Shame on you, Chase Robinson!" the actor yelled as he told one of Robinson's attorneys, Andrew Macurdy, "There was never any lewdness or disrespect or weirdness that you’re trying to imply."

Robinson testified that in addition to De Niro allegedly calling her a "b----" to her face and asking her to scratch his back, which she found "creepy," the former assistant said the actor expected her to be at his beck and call at all hours of the day, regardless of holidays or time differences. "It didn’t matter if you were in New York and the family was in Doha. It didn’t matter if, you know, you were in New York and they were in Australia," Robinson said. "You picked it up regardless of the time and then helped them with whatever they needed."

