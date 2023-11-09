Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Hit With $68k Tax Lien Months After Mom Lisa Marie's Death
Elvis Presley's granddaughter is accused of owing Uncle Sam thousands in back taxes. Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have been slapped with a federal tax lien accusing them of owing nearly $70k that they allegedly failed to pay in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The State of California Franchise Tax Board filed the $68,116.50 lien against the couple. It was allegedly placed against Keough, 33, and her husband's former home in Woodland Hills. The pair could face accruing interest and fees if the amount isn't paid off.
The lien comes just 10 months after the Daisy Jones & The Six actress' mom, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically died.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Elvis' only child passed away suddenly from a small bowel obstruction on January 12. She was only 54 years old.
Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, recently addressed her daughter's death.
During her interview with Piers Morgan for his British news show, TalkTV, Priscilla said that she believed Lisa Marie was suicidal before she died.
Priscilla is no stranger to loss. Besides losing Elvis in 1977, she said goodbye to her grandson, Lisa Marie's son, Ben, in 2020.
- Cease Fire: Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Meet Face-To-Face In Estate Cash War, Lisa Marie's Half-Brother Reveals
- Priscilla Presley 'LOCKED OUT OF GRACELAND' By Granddaughter Riley After She Contested Lisa Marie's $35 Million Will
- Priscilla Presley Lost Bid to Be Buried Next to Elvis as Part of $1 Million Settlement With Granddaughter Riley in Court: Sources
"Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her. He took his own life, and he was the love of her life, that child, she adored him. She would do anything for him, anything. And we were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here,' and I go, 'what are you talking about?' 'You know, my Ben,' and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before," Priscilla recalled during the interview.
When Morgan pushed by asking if Lisa Marie was serious about taking her life, Priscilla doubled down.
"I think so," she replied. "She really, she was almost like, she wanted to go earlier, but the twins were still young, or too young, let's put it that way."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The grieving mother recounted the last time she saw Lisa Marie, revealing they had drinks at the famous Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd. after the Golden Globes just days before her death. That's where things took a turn, with Lisa Marie experiencing severe abdominal pain.
"We went and sat down, and she said, 'Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.' I go, 'Of course, are you OK?' She goes, 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go'. And I go, 'OK, we will get the cars now,' " Priscilla stated.
"Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her."