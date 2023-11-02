Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Suicidal' Months Before Shock Death, Reveals a Weeping Priscilla

Priscilla Presley broke down crying when talking about her last memories with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, revealing she believed the 54-year-old was suicidal months before her passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 78, spoke as a grieving mother in a new interview with Piers Morgan for his British news show, TalkTV, which is set to air on Thursday.