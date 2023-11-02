Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Suicidal' Months Before Shock Death, Reveals a Weeping Priscilla
Priscilla Presley broke down crying when talking about her last memories with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, revealing she believed the 54-year-old was suicidal months before her passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 78, spoke as a grieving mother in a new interview with Piers Morgan for his British news show, TalkTV, which is set to air on Thursday.
Priscilla wept while talking about Lisa Marie, at one point saying that losing a daughter is "like a large part of your life is taken away." Lisa Marie's mother is no stranger to loss.
Besides her daughter, Priscilla said goodbye to her own mom, as well as her grandson, Ben, who was Lisa Marie's second oldest child. He took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.
"Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her. He took his own life, and he was the love of her life, that child, she adored him. She would do anything for him, anything. And we were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here,' and I go, 'what are you talking about?' 'You know, my Ben,' and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before," Priscilla recalled in the clip obtained by The Sun.
When Morgan pushed by asking if Lisa Marie was serious about taking her life, Priscilla doubled down.
"I think so," she replied. "She really, she was almost like, she wanted to go earlier, but the twins were still young, or too young, let's put it that way."
She also recalled their last moments together at the Golden Globes just two days before Lisa Marie's death.
"She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Priscilla stated, adding that Lisa Marie had "asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail."
Priscilla said they had a great time during the show, and Lisa Marie suggested they go to the famous Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd. and have a drink. That's where things took a turn, with Lisa Marie experiencing severe abdominal pain.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died suddenly from a small bowel obstruction on January 12.
"We went and sat down, and she said, 'Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.' I go, 'Of course, are you OK?' She goes, 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go'. And I go, 'OK, we will get the cars now,' " Priscilla recounted.
"Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her."
Two days later, Priscilla received news that no mather wants to hear. Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, phoned to tell her that Lisa Marie was in the hospital and it was an emergency.
Sadly, Priscilla was too late.
"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," Priscilla told Piers of Lisa Marie.