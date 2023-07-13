Autopsy Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley Died of a Small Bowel Obstruction, Riddled With Opioids and Antipsychotic Drugs
Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed six months after her passing. RadarOnline.com can confirm she died of complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction, a condition often caused by a blockage in the small intestine.
RadarOnline.com has viewed the document made public by the L.A. County Coroner on Thursday.
A newly revealed toxicology report showed therapeutic levels of Oxycodone in her blood in addition to a second opioid Buprenorphine, taken to treat opioid use disorder, as well as traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic drug.
As for the bowl obstruction, it happened as a result of adhesions that developed after her bariatric surgery years ago.
The development comes months after RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos of Lisa Marie's "drug den" in the wake of her passing, showing the extent of her wild lifestyle surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze.
Lisa Marie's sobriety journey had been a work in progress over the years as she fought to overcome her vices. She notably fell off the wagon after calling it quits with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used shocking photos captured in 2016 against her in court.
The disturbing images showed pill bottles and snorting paraphernalia, including a cut straw and a plastic card inside the master bedroom of her Tennessee home.
Lockwood said her habit spiraled out of control, claiming she had gotten up to popping 80 opioids daily and would wash down the mind-numbing pills with alcohol. Furthermore, he alleged to have stepped up as her caretaker, claiming he would feed her, brush her hair, and ensure that she was looked after.
Lisa Marie had been struggling for quite some time with addiction, which she fought to keep private, doing five stints in rehab amid her stressful divorce drama with Lockwood.
The only child of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, died on January 12, just two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes.
Before her sudden passing, Lisa Marie was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest. She was pronounced brain dead upon her arrival, leading doctors to put her in a medically induced coma and on life support. Her loved ones had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, and she died after her second cardiac arrest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a messy estate battle over Lisa Marie's trust kicked off soon after.
Priscilla filed to contest her daughter's will weeks after her death, disputing a 2016 amendment that stated Lisa Marie removed her mother and former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees, in place of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020.
Lisa Marie's twins, Harper and Finley, shared with Lockwood were also involved in the trust issue as beneficiaries.
After weeks of a brewing family feud, Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson Shamoun, revealed outside of court on May 16 that a settlement was reached, noting the "families are happy" and that "everybody is happy and unified and together and excited for the future."
At the time, the judge asked for the settlement and the motion to seal to be filed by June 12. Another hearing in the case was later set for August 4, likely during which the judge will approve of the settlement and its sealing.
Priscilla and Riley have since reconnected and posed for a photo with the twins in honor of their recent graduation from middle school.