Autopsy Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley Died of a Small Bowel Obstruction, Riddled With Opioids and Antipsychotic Drugs

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed six months after her passing. RadarOnline.com can confirm she died of complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction, a condition often caused by a blockage in the small intestine.

RadarOnline.com has viewed the document made public by the L.A. County Coroner on Thursday.

A newly revealed toxicology report showed therapeutic levels of Oxycodone in her blood in addition to a second opioid Buprenorphine, taken to treat opioid use disorder, as well as traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic drug.

As for the bowl obstruction, it happened as a result of adhesions that developed after her bariatric surgery years ago.