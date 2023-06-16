Family First: Priscilla Presley Reunites With Riley and Twins After Bitter Dispute Over Lisa Marie's $35 Million Trust
Priscilla Presley reunited with granddaughters Riley and twins Harper and Finley after a bitter family dispute over Lisa Marie's trust, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!" she wrote in a celebratory message via Instagram on June 16 after the end of a legal battle within the famous brood.
Earlier this week, Priscilla and Riley reached a settlement agreement after what was slated to be a drawn-out court war that kicked off after Lisa Marie's sudden passing in January. She was 54.
As we previously reported, Priscilla had rushed to court requesting to be named co-trustee of her late daughter's trust.
Court records showed that Lisa Marie had her fair share of financial struggles and owed $3 to $4 million to creditors, but had various life insurance policies that paid out $35 million to her trust.
The only beneficiaries of the trust were Riley and her younger twin sisters, Harper and Finley, as Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, tragically died from suicide in July 2020.
In her petition, Priscilla claimed Lisa Marie's original will put her and former business manager Barry Siegel in charge of the trust.
She challenged a 2016 amendment that put Riley in charge while also naming her younger twin stepsisters as beneficiaries and cutting Priscilla out.
Since then, Riley has become the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate, which includes Graceland and a stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, thanks to their settlement agreement. As part of the deal, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress agreed to give her grandmother $1 million in addition to covering $400k for legal costs.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Priscilla unsuccessfully tried to keep the settlement agreement under wraps because it contained "private details" and could "subject me to significant danger, emotional distress, and negatively affect my physical and mental health," she noted. "It would also subject my son and minor granddaughters to harassment and bullying. We have all been through enough."