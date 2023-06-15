Lisa Marie’s Mom Priscilla Attempted to Keep $1.4 Million Payment From Granddaughter Riley Sealed, Fears Harassment and Bullying

As we previously reported, following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla rushed to court demanding to be named co-trustee of her late daughter’s trust.

Priscilla Presley desperately tried to keep the amount of money she was paid by her granddaughter Riley Keough to settle their fight over Lisa Marie ’s estate a secret, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lisa Marie was heavily in debt at the time of her death. RadarOnline.com obtained court records that showed she owed $3-$4 million to various creditors. However, she took out various life insurance policies that paid out $35 million to her trust after her death.

The only beneficiaries to the trust are Riley and her younger twin sisters, Harper and Finley.

In her petition, Priscilla claimed Lisa Marie’s will put her and her late daughter’s ex-biz manager Barry Siegel in charge of the trust. She said an alleged 2016 amendment was floating around that put Riley in charge and kicked her out.