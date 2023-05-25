Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley ‘Made Concessions’ in Million-dollar Settlement With Priscilla, Will Allow Grandmother to Voice Concerns Over Elvis: Sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough had no desire to fight her grandmother Priscilla over her late mother’s trust worth $35 million — and decided to make “concessions” as part of their multi-million-dollar settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Riley wanted to bring an end to Priscilla’s legal petition in court. In her filing, Priscilla demanded to be appointed co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s trust.