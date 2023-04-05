Cease Fire: Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Meet Face-To-Face In Estate Cash War, Lisa Marie's Half-Brother Reveals
Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough have pushed their legal battle aside to put family first, Lisa Marie's half-brother revealed as the two are duking it out over her $35 million trust.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Priscilla and Riley came face-to-face for a late-night bite in Beverly Hills last month.
"Yes they are fine. No feud," wrote Navarone Garibaldi, the son of Priscilla and her film producer ex Marco Garibaldi, adding, "We did go to dinner, it went great, it's all good."
The musician responded to questions on social media about the status of their relationship following turmoil over Lisa Marie's will after her death.
Priscilla demanded an alleged 2016 amendment to the trust not be enforced, which removed the famed ex-wife of Elvis Presley and former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees.
The amendment instead placed Riley in full control as Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020.
Lisa Marie died with $3 to $4 million in debt but had life insurance policies totaling $35 million. The beneficiaries of Lisa Marie's estate are Riley and her younger twins, Harper and Finley.
A fan who ran into Priscilla at the Manchester Opera House over the weekend claimed she addressed feud rumors involving Riley, assuring they "have not fallen out."
"She also said that nothing will happen to Graceland," according to the fan, per The Sun. "I only wished I had recorded it so that people could hear it, but I'm sorry I didn't."
"I hope people will now stop saying nasty things about Priscilla. She is human just like we all are. Leave her alone and let her enjoy what ever yrs she has left please."
As we exclusively reported, Riley was at first "blindsided" when she learned her grandmother filed to take control of Lisa Marie's estate just days after her mother's passing.
Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home and was rushed to the hospital on January 12.
Despite efforts to save her, she died at the age of 54.