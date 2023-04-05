Cease Fire: Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Meet Face-To-Face In Estate Cash War, Lisa Marie's Half-Brother Reveals

"Yes they are fine. No feud," wrote Navarone Garibaldi, the son of Priscilla and her film producer ex Marco Garibaldi, adding, "We did go to dinner, it went great, it's all good."

The musician responded to questions on social media about the status of their relationship following turmoil over Lisa Marie's will after her death.

Priscilla demanded an alleged 2016 amendment to the trust not be enforced, which removed the famed ex-wife of Elvis Presley and former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees.