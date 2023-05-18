Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Demanded To Be Buried Next To Elvis In Fight With Daughter Riley Before Settling For Millions

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother Priscilla had attempted to negotiate a deal with her granddaughter Riley Keough to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis — but instead, she decided to settle for millions in cash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, as part of Priscilla and Riley’s battle over Lisa Marie’s $35 million trust, Priscilla asked for a burial spot next to the legendary singer, who is buried at Graceland in Tennessee.