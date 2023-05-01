Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter to Quit Hollywood: Riley Keough Vows to Move to Australia After Mom’s Drug-Fueled Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, has vowed to quit Hollywood and move to Australia in the wake of her mother’s drug-fueled death earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come nearly four months after Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home, Riley announced she is considering moving to Australia with her Australian husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen.