Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter to Quit Hollywood: Riley Keough Vows to Move to Australia After Mom’s Drug-Fueled Death
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, has vowed to quit Hollywood and move to Australia in the wake of her mother’s drug-fueled death earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly four months after Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home, Riley announced she is considering moving to Australia with her Australian husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen.
That is the revelation the 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress shared with Vogue Australia this week, where she announced she is constantly “scouring” real estate websites for a “dream home” far away from Hollywood.
“I’m just really happy when I’m there,” Riley told Vogue Australia. “I have certain countries and places that I just feel so free in, and I think Australia’s one of them.”
“And I fell in love there,” she continued. “I think that when you fall in love in a place, it’s always got that memory to it.”
“If it wasn’t so far, I would live there in a heartbeat. We talk about it all the time. I would love to have a house there. I love being in Australia.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Riley’s decision to leave Hollywood behind for Australia also comes as she battles her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, for control of the $35 million estate left behind by Lisa Marie when the 54-year-old singer passed away in January.
According to sources close to Riley, the 33-year-old actress has grown “infuriated” by her grandmother’s attempts to be put in control of Lisa Marie’s estate.
Riley is also reportedly preparing to object Priscilla’s petition in court to be named Lisa Marie’s beneficiary.
“Riley is calling Priscilla cruel, selfish, and money-hungry,” one source said in March. “Priscilla is used to getting her way, so she’s slightly surprised that Riley is fighting back.”
“Riley has typically preferred to stay above the fray, but the fact that she’s seeing this through shows how passionate Riley is about it,” the insider continued. “She’s sending a message to her grandmother — back off because I am not backing down.”
“Riley and Lisa Marie were incredibly close, but there was always friction between them and Priscilla,” a second source spilled earlier this year. “Priscilla’s court antics were the last straw for Riley. She’s done with her grandmother always putting herself first.”
When Lisa Marie passed away in January, only Riley and the late singer’s twins, Harper and Finley, were named as beneficiaries of her estate via an amendment made to the trust in 2016.
Priscilla has since argued that the 2016 amendment was not valid and, per the original trust made in 1993, Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager, Barry Siegel, should remain sole co-trustees of the late singer’s estate.