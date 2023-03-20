Priscilla Presley Pleads For $35 Million Court Battle Over Lisa Marie’s Trust Be Postponed As Tensions Grow With Granddaughter Riley

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in January, Priscilla filed a petition in court demanding an alleged amendment to the trust not be enforced.

In court documents, Priscilla said the trust was created in 1993 and amended in 2010. She said she was named the co-trustee along with Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager Barry Siegel.

Recently, Priscilla revealed Barry intends to step down as co-trustee. She said per Lisa Marie’s will that meant Riley would take over his spot. She believed that both she and Riley should serve as co-trustees.