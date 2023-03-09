Riley Keough 'Barely Speaking' To Priscilla Presley After Grandma Dragged Lisa Marie's 'Uninvited' Ex Michael Lockwood To Her Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley 's daughter and grandmother are at odds — and it's not just over the late singer's will. Riley Keough is "barely speaking" to Priscilla Presley after her granda befriended her ex-stepdad, Michael Lockwood , bringing him to Lisa Marie's funeral when he "was not invited," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Riley, 33, is "bothered" by Priscilla's close relationship with Lockwood, who was fighting Lisa Marie in court over their divorce and custody of their 14-year-old twins before her sudden death.

"Michael was not invited," a friend of the star, who passed away in January, spilled. "He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla's help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there."