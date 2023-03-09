Your tip
Riley Keough 'Barely Speaking' To Priscilla Presley After Grandma Dragged Lisa Marie's 'Uninvited' Ex Michael Lockwood To Her Graceland Memorial

riley
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter and grandmother are at odds — and it's not just over the late singer's will. Riley Keough is "barely speaking" to Priscilla Presley after her granda befriended her ex-stepdad, Michael Lockwood, bringing him to Lisa Marie's funeral when he "was not invited," RadarOnline.com has learned.

lisa marie presley hospitalized rehab drugs addiction
Source: Mega

Riley, 33, is "bothered" by Priscilla's close relationship with Lockwood, who was fighting Lisa Marie in court over their divorce and custody of their 14-year-old twins before her sudden death.

"Michael was not invited," a friend of the star, who passed away in January, spilled. "He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla's help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there."

lockwood
Source: Mega

"Riley was always on her mom's side when it came to Michael," the source told People. "It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to the funeral together."

Multiple sources confirmed Riley and Priscilla are barely speaking, with another insider sharing that the famous pair "do not see eye to eye."

Their relationship was further damaged when Priscilla filed documents contesting Lisa Marie's will — in which she left her fortune to Riley and her late son, Benjamin, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020.

In the documents, Priscilla claimed that she was named co-trustee along with her ex-business manager in 2010; however, there was an amendment to the will in 2016 that kicked Priscilla off and put Riley as the sole trustee.

MORE ON:
Riley Keough
priscilla presley keep family together contesting lisa marie will
Source: Mega
Priscilla claimed Lisa Marie's signature on the 2016 amendment was "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature," adding that her name was even spelled wrong.

While Lisa Marie's daughter is set to inherit the estate, Priscilla is trying to disrupt that by begging the court to be named co-trustee with Riley.

priscilla lisa marie
Source: Mega
Despite the drama over her will, Lisa Marie's mother insisted she will fight to keep her family together.

Elvis' only child died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest inside her home. Riley's father, Lisa Marie's first husband, Danny Keough, got home from taking the kids to school and performed CPR on the unconscious star until paramedics arrived.

