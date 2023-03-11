Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files To Represent Twins In Court For Late Singer's Multi-Million-Dollar Estate
The war over the Presley estate continues.
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood filed to become the legal representation of their twin daughters in the ongoing battle over the late singer's trust.
The news of Lisa Marie's death earlier this year left many questions up in the air, the biggest being, who will inherit the massive estate her father Elvis Presley had left her?
The 54-year-old had two life insurance policies — one for $25 million and another for $10 million. An amendment to her trust left her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, in charge of her estate, but Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, is challenging the appointment in court.
Michael is also trying to secure a piece of the pie for the twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and Priscilla is reportedly set to team up with the the musician to challenge Riley in a court of law.
There's been a lot of behind-the-scenes drama over the trust between Lisa Marie's various family members. As Radar previously reported, Priscilla previously attempted petitioning to become the trustee of the multimillion-dollar estate from under her own granddaughter.
She openly questioned the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 change to her daughter's trust which listed Riley the controller of the estate. The trustee would assume full control over Elvis' Memphis mansion, Graceland and 15% ownership of the legendary singer's catalogue.
Riley has yet to speak publicly about the legal spat with Precilla, but is planning on facing her in court. A source close to the 33-year-old actress even claimed the Daisy Jones and the Six star has seen "a new side of her grandmother."
"Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother," the source said. "Lisa had her issues with her mother, but ... she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues."
Riley, Priscilla, Michael, as well as other family members will appear in court to go over the trust-related claims on April 13.
