Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files To Represent Twins In Court For Late Singer's Multi-Million-Dollar Estate

The news of Lisa Marie's death earlier this year left many questions up in the air, the biggest being, who will inherit the massive estate her father Elvis Presley had left her?

The 54-year-old had two life insurance policies — one for $25 million and another for $10 million. An amendment to her trust left her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, in charge of her estate, but Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, is challenging the appointment in court.