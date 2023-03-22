Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley ‘Furious’ As Grandmother Priscilla Becomes Close With Late Mom’s Ex-Husband: Sources

Priscilla Presley and former son-in-law Michael Lockwood’s unlikely friendship has infuriated Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter Riley Keough — as the family’s war over a $35 million trust intensifies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla rushed to court demanding she is named co-trustee of her late daughter’s trust. She said Lisa Marie had assigned her and her ex-business manager Barry Siegel to be in charge.