Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley ‘Furious’ As Grandmother Priscilla Becomes Close With Late Mom’s Ex-Husband: Sources
Priscilla Presley and former son-in-law Michael Lockwood’s unlikely friendship has infuriated Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter Riley Keough — as the family’s war over a $35 million trust intensifies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla rushed to court demanding she is named co-trustee of her late daughter’s trust. She said Lisa Marie had assigned her and her ex-business manager Barry Siegel to be in charge.
Priscilla said Barry intended to step down which meant Riley would serve as co-trustee. In court, Priscilla acknowledged an alleged 2016 amendment to the trust that kicked her out and put Riley solely in charge.
Lisa Marie’s mom questioned the validity of the signature on the amendment. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie died $3-4 million in debt but had taken out multiple life insurance policies before she passed.
Her estate is set to receive $35 million from the policies. The only beneficiaries of her estate are Riley and her younger twin daughters, Harper and Finley.
Recently, Michael was awarded full custody of Harper and Finley. Additionally, Priscilla and Michael have become extremely close and have spent time together since Lisa Marie’s death.
A source said Michael put aside his nearly seven years of bad blood to help Priscilla fight Riley in court.
“Michael had his battles with Priscilla, but he firmly supports her efforts to regain her role as a trustee,” said a source.
Sources said Lisa Marie’s fourth husband — who fathered her twins — hopes Priscilla will give the girls a louder voice and their rightful share of their mother’s estate.
Another insider said Riley doesn’t feel Priscilla or Michael can be trusted with the trust. “Lisa Marie was at constant war with Michael even after their five-year divorce ended in 2021 and she was barely speaking to Priscilla during the last years of her life,” said an insider.
“Riley firmly believes her mother didn’t want either of them to have a say after her death,” said the source. The insider said Riley is “furious” after losing her half-sisters to Michael after Priscilla failed to raise any objections in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in January, Lisa Marie died after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.