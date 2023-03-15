Lisa Marie's Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Full Custody Of Twins, Riley Keough 'Furious' At Grandma Priscilla Over 'Losing' Her Sisters

The custody battle of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood's twins is over. Two months after her death, Lockwood has officially been awarded full custody of 14-year-old daughters — Harper and Finley — RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lisa Marie's oldest daughter Riley Keough is said to be "furious" at her estranged grandma Priscilla Presley for not objecting, adding a bigger wedge between their already strained relationship.