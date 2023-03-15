Your tip
Lisa Marie's Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Full Custody Of Twins, Riley Keough 'Furious' At Grandma Priscilla Over 'Losing' Her Sisters

Mar. 15 2023

The custody battle of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood's twins is over. Two months after her death, Lockwood has officially been awarded full custody of 14-year-old daughters — Harper and FinleyRadarOnline.com has learned.

Lisa Marie's oldest daughter Riley Keough is said to be "furious" at her estranged grandma Priscilla Presley for not objecting, adding a bigger wedge between their already strained relationship.

Lockwood was awarded custody during a short hearing inside a Los Angeles family courtroom this week, officially marking the end of his seven-year child custody battle with the late Lisa Marie.

Priscilla, 77, didn't object to Lockwood getting full custody of the twins, allegedly angering Riley. Sources claim the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 33, feels like she's "losing" her sisters to an "outsider," according to Daily Mail.

Riley was already "barely speaking" to her famous grandmother before the custody decision was made by the judge. The two have been at odds, and it's not just over Lisa Marie's will.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Riley isn't pleased that Priscilla brought Lockwood to Lisa Marie's funeral, with sources saying he "was not invited."

Riley is allegedly "bothered" by Priscilla's close relationship with Lockwood — and the custody agreement makes it even worse.

"Michael was not invited," a friend of Lisa Marie, who passed away in January, spilled. "He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla's help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there."

To make matters worse, he flew to the Graceland memorial with Priscilla. Multiple sources confirmed that Riley and her grandma "do not see eye to eye" when it comes to Lockwood.

Their relationship was further damaged when Priscilla filed documents contesting Lisa Marie's will — in which she left her fortune to Riley and her late son, Benjamin, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020.

Never miss a story

In the documents, Priscilla claimed that she was named co-trustee along with her ex-business manager in 2010; however, there was an amendment to the will in 2016 that kicked Priscilla off and put Riley as the sole trustee.

Priscilla claimed Lisa Marie's signature on the 2016 amendment was "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature," adding that her name was even spelled wrong.

Lisa Marie's mother is asking the court to be named co-trustee with Riley.

Elvis' only child died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest inside her home. Riley's father, Lisa Marie's first husband, Danny Keough, got home from taking the kids to school and performed CPR on the unconscious star until paramedics arrived.

