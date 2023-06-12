Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla ‘Livid’ With Granddaughter Harper Turning Into Her Stepmother: Sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s mom Priscilla and her oldest daughter Riley Keough are fuming over the late musician’s youngest daughter Harper becoming a doppelganger for stepmother Stephanie Hobgood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that “Both of them are privately fuming over Harper’s new look.”
“They feel it’s inappropriate and in bad taste — especially so soon after Lisa Marie’s death!” said the insider. Elvis Presley’s only child suffered cardiac arrest at 54 at her home in Calabasas and later passed away at a hospital. Since then, Harper has more closely resembled hairstylist Hobgood than her own mom – and sources said the Presley women are blaming daddy Michael Lockwood.
The insider added, “Harper’s twin sister, Finley, remains the spitting image of her late mom — right down to her hair and rock ‘n’ roll clothes!”
Three months after Lisa Marie’s funeral, Lockwood, 62, was granted full custody of the girls he fathered during the couple’s doomed decade-long marriage, which ended in 2021 after a five-year divorce.
In October, the twins served as groomswomen at their musician dad’s nuptials to Hobgood, 46.
“Harper is crazy about her, while Finley seems to be on Team Lisa Marie!” said a source. “With Stephanie’s help, Harper changed her hair color from brunette to blond to look like her! Stephanie seems to have made it a point to erase any trace of Harper’s mom from her life!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Riley and Priscilla recently hashed out a settlement as part of the battle over control of Lisa Marie’s trust.
The trust, worth an estimated $35 million, will be run by Riley. As part of their deal, Priscilla will give up her fight to be co-trustee of the trust but will walk away with a multi-million-dollar settlement.
As a result, Riley will take over full control of the trust which is flush with cash from life insurance policies Lisa Marie took out before her death.