Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Agrees To Pay Millions To Estranged Grandma Priscilla Ending Fight Over $35 Million Trust

Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter Riley Keough has reached a settlement with her estranged grandmother Priscilla in the fight over her mother’s trust worth $35 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Priscilla’s attorney announced the deal outside the courthouse. He said, “The families are happy. Everybody is happy and excited for the future." A source said the agreement has Riley paying Priscilla millions to drop her fight to be co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s trust.