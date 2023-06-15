Riley Keough to Pay Grandma Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees as Part of Lisa Marie Estate Settlement

Riley Keough, daughter of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, has become the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In the latest development to come after months of infighting between Riley and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, over Lisa Marie’s estate, Riley has reportedly agreed to give Priscilla a $1 million lump-sum payment to settle the months-long family trust lawsuit.