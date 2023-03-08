Priscilla Presley Breaks Cover At First Event Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Sudden Death As $35 Million Estate Battle With Granddaughter Continues
Priscilla Presley posed for the cameras at the screening for Agent Elvis in Hollywood, marking her first red carpet since the tragic passing of her daughter, Lisa Marie, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former wife of the King of Rock appeared to be in good spirits as she broke cover for the highly anticipated event on Tuesday, putting her best fashion foot forward as her legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough rages on.
Priscilla flashed a smirk while rocking a black blazer paired with matching dress pants, a white blouse, and pointed-toe pumps in the new photos published by Daily Mail.
The New York-born star co-created and voiced her character in the adult animated series, explaining to the Hollywood Reporter that she was passionate about the project because it was a way of "introducing Elvis to the youth today" and "to see him as a hero."
"I know that this is a dream come true for Elvis because this is really what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a federal agent, and for me, I’ve always wanted to give Elvis what he wanted and never really quite made it," she shared of her former husband, describing the music legend as both a "beautiful" and "talented" person.
Priscilla appeared to enjoy her evening out as her court war with Keough continues.
As we previously reported, Lisa Marie was heavily in debt at the time of her death but had two life insurance policies that brought $35 million into her estate after her passing.
The family court war began when Elvis' ex-wife questioned the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 change to her late daughter's trust, which named Keough as the controller of the estate.
Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin, was also an heir in the amendment, but he tragically died by suicide in 2020. That same amendment showed Priscilla was removed from the will entirely, as well as Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel.
A family insider said that despite it being an uncomfortable process, "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in February that Keough was "blindsided" by her grandmother rushing to court days after her mom died to be named co-trustee.
The turmoil has likely taken a toll on both as reports claim they are not talking following the death of Lisa Marie on January 12. She was 54.