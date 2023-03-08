Priscilla Presley Breaks Cover At First Event Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Sudden Death As $35 Million Estate Battle With Granddaughter Continues

Priscilla flashed a smirk while rocking a black blazer paired with matching dress pants, a white blouse, and pointed-toe pumps in the new photos published by Daily Mail.

The New York-born star co-created and voiced her character in the adult animated series, explaining to the Hollywood Reporter that she was passionate about the project because it was a way of "introducing Elvis to the youth today" and "to see him as a hero."

"I know that this is a dream come true for Elvis because this is really what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a federal agent, and for me, I’ve always wanted to give Elvis what he wanted and never really quite made it," she shared of her former husband, describing the music legend as both a "beautiful" and "talented" person.