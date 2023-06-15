All Shook Up: Priscilla Presley Blames Ex-Lawyers For Igniting Feud With Granddaughter Over Lisa Marie's $35 Million Estate

Priscilla Presley blamed her former lawyers for creating the embarrassing battle with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie’s estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The stunning finger-pointing was revealed in a declaration Presley filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to keep a settlement agreement sealed to prevent the public from knowing she received $1.4 million to end the family feud.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Priscilla ignited an all-out war after learning her daughter revamped her trust and made Riley the sole trustee of the estate set to earn $35 million from a life insurance policy.