All Shook Up: Priscilla Presley Blames Ex-Lawyers For Igniting Feud With Granddaughter Over Lisa Marie's $35 Million Estate
Priscilla Presley blamed her former lawyers for creating the embarrassing battle with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie’s estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The stunning finger-pointing was revealed in a declaration Presley filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to keep a settlement agreement sealed to prevent the public from knowing she received $1.4 million to end the family feud.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Priscilla ignited an all-out war after learning her daughter revamped her trust and made Riley the sole trustee of the estate set to earn $35 million from a life insurance policy.
Priscilla, 78, immediately challenged the trust amended in 2016 that cut her out and put Riley in control while also naming her younger twin stepsisters, Harper and Finley, as beneficiaries. The shameless money grab prompted Hollywood movie star John Travolta to intercede and negotiate a peace treaty.
Now, the red-faced Priscilla is claiming the legal fight was the fault of the white shoe lawyers she hired following Lisa Marie's death at the age of 54.
“My January 2023 petition was misconstrued in the press as a “fight” over my beloved daughter’s trust,” wrote Priscilla, who is worth an estimated $50 million.
“That was not the intent,” she added without explaining why she immediately rushed to court to question the authenticity of her daughter’s signature on the trust and demanded to be named as co-trustee.
“The petition was filed by a law firm who has since been terminated,” Priscilla said in a public swipe at the San Diego-based firm, RJS Law. “I filed this petition to resolve all potential uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of the (trust.)”
Without revealing additional details, she immediately described Lisa Marie’s death as “devastating” and “heartbreaking” while evoking her late husband, Elvis.
“Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us,” she stated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Riley filed a motion to seal portions of the settlement deal to prevent the public from knowing her grandma got paid $1.4 million – citing privacy concerns.
The money-hungry Priscilla claimed that details of the settlement deal should remain secret because it would “subject me to significant danger, emotional distress, and negativity affect my physical and mental health.”
RJS Law did not respond to messages left by RadarOnline.com.