Priscilla Presley Lost Bid to Be Buried Next to Elvis as Part of $1 Million Settlement With Granddaughter Riley in Court: Sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough paid her grandmother Priscilla a 7-figure sum to drop her bid to be co-trustee of her late daughter’s estate — but she refused to comply with her Graceland demand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, in May, the duo announced they had reached a confidential settlement as part of Priscilla’s fight in court over Lisa Marie’s trust worth $35 million.