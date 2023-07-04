Priscilla Presley Lost Bid to Be Buried Next to Elvis as Part of $1 Million Settlement With Granddaughter Riley in Court: Sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough paid her grandmother Priscilla a 7-figure sum to drop her bid to be co-trustee of her late daughter’s estate — but she refused to comply with her Graceland demand, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, in May, the duo announced they had reached a confidential settlement as part of Priscilla’s fight in court over Lisa Marie’s trust worth $35 million.
In court, Priscilla claimed her daughter left a will that appointed her and Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees of her trust. As we first reported, Lisa Marie died owing $3-$4 million to various creditors. However, she took out multiple life insurance policies before her passing that paid out $35 million to her children.
The beneficiaries of the estate are Riley and her younger twin sisters, Harper and Finley.
In court documents, Priscilla demanded to be named co-trustee despite an alleged 2016 amendment to the will signed by Lisa Marie that cut her out and put Riley as the sole trustee.
Priscilla claimed the signature on the amendment was suspicious. Sources said Riley was furious with her grandmother for taking the matter to court. The two worked out a private settlement to avoid a messy trial.
Per the deal, Priscilla was paid $1 million and another $400k to cover her legal fees. As we first reported, during negotiations, Priscilla had attempted to convince Riley to allow her to be buried next to Elvis at Graceland.
Priscilla and Elvis met when she was 14 and he was 24. The two were married from 1967 to 1973. The duo finalized their divorce in 1973 but remained friends following the split.
"Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Elvis is buried at Graceland next to his mother and father with Lisa Marie and her late son Benjamin buried nearby.
A source said Riley would not agree to Priscilla’s burial demands. “Riley says she looks at everything through her mother’s eyes and what she would have wanted,” said a source. “She knows her mother and Priscilla were estranged and barely speaking at the end of Lisa Marie’s life, and she doesn’t believe Lisa Marie would want Priscilla interred with her.”
“Priscilla has believed for 45 years that she would be buried next to Elvis,” said a close pal. “But she no longer holds any sway at Graceland or how Riley handles the estate.”