Vladimir Putin's 'Dead' Body Stored in Freezer of Luxurious Woodland Palace: Report
Vladimir Putin’s “dead” body is allegedly being kept inside the freezer of his luxurious woodland mansion in central Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come weeks after a Russian Telegram channel reported that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25 and was replaced by a body double, sources familiar with the matter claimed that the real Russian leader’s body is being kept inside the freezer of his Valdai palace.
Also surprising was a recent report that exposed Putin’s “golden” Valdai palace located between Moscow and St. Petersburg and all the luxuries that the property provides.
According to Daily Star, Putin lived in the mansion with his suspected lover Alina Kabaeva and their alleged children.
The sprawling property is situated within Valdai National Park, and access to the area was reportedly “closed off” after a Russian media outlet published a report on the property.
Authorities said that the area was “closed off” due to a "worsening ecological condition.”
"Located about the same distance from Putin and Kabaeva's houses is a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-meter swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas,” the Russian media outlet Proekt reported.
There was also said to be a full go-kart track on the property, a children’s playground, and numerous residences for the Russian leader’s guards.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the claims that Putin’s “dead” body is being kept inside a freezer at the Russian leader’s Valdai palace came days after General SVR said that Putin passed away on October 25.
Putin’s rumored death came after he suffered a heart attack on October 22, and the Kremlin reportedly “scrambled” to organize a succession plan after the despot’s purported passing.
- Vladimir Putin Has 'Three Body Doubles' Standing in for Him After Alleged Demise, Ukrainian Sources Claim
- Doctors 'Ready to Resuscitate' Vladimir Putin As Body Doubles Stand-in For Terminally Ill Leader
- Vladimir Putin's Body Double Becomes Deathly Ill as Kremlin Officials Grapple with Rumors About Putin's Death: Report
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the Russian channel wrote last month. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
According to the latest General SVR post, Putin’s body double lookalike will sit in for the “deceased” Russian president until the end of December while the Kremlin creates a short-term succession plan.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"The figure of the double remains in the Russian political system at least until the New Year,” the Telegram channel said on Friday. “By the end of December, a final decision on his future fate will be made.”
“The majority believe that the double should go to the polls and the system should be covered up by the presidency of 'Putin', no matter how great the risks of exposure,” General SVR added.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the rumors that Putin passed away and was replaced by a doppelgänger.
“These stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov said after the rumors first surfaced.
“This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”