WATCH: Kari Lake Confronted Over Stolen Election Claims in Tense Exchange With Ex-GOP Communications Director
Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was confronted for spreading election denialism by former GOP communications director Tim Miller, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lake, who has heavily aligned herself with ex-president and election denier Donald Trump, shared a video clip of her exchange with Miller over the weekend.
"The Circus on Showtime sent out a couple clowns to interview me," Lake wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It doesn't have to be this painful for the Propagandists in the fake news."
"We could have a great conversation if they would just ask honest questions about the issues that Americans are concerned about," the failed Arizona candidate added.
The interview began on an awkward note and continued that way as Lake said that she was going to attend a "spin room" at Trump's upcoming rally. She explained she was going to speak with press on voter issues like border security, rising crime and the economy..
"I don't think Donald Trump really cares about any that," the former GOP communications director said as he noted, "all he's talking about is retribution."
Lake argued that Trump's attacks on special counsel Jack Smith, New York AG Letitia James and the validity of the 2020 presidential elections represented "a lot of people's concerns."
Miller pointed out that Lake's current talking points were drastically different that the anti-vaccine and election denialism that she spewed in 2022, when she lost her election.
"So if you care so deeply about this, couldn’t you actually do something about it if you stopped the b------- about the last election?" Miller asked Lake. "If you had just acknowledged that Trump had lost it, and acknowledged that you’d lost, you probably might be probably be in good shape to do something."
"You probably would have won your governor’s race had you talked about things people cared about instead of the election fraud," Miller continued, as Lake interjected "I did."
"So sometimes, don’t you ever think to yourself ‘I wish I could just stop talking about this fake thing that Donald Trump made me make up that I could actually talk about the stuff that’s important?'"
"The people of Arizona understand me and they know me and they care about me," Lake said, to which Miller quipped back, "They rejected you."
"We have some areas of agreement. We agree on the fentanyl thing, and then you get into the other stuff," Miller told Lake moments later.
In a bizarre turn, Lake grabbed Millers' hands as she mockingly told him, "I'm sorry I'm not making you happy."
Miller told Lake to not touch him, to which Lake apologized and said she was a "mother" and Miller reminded her it was inappropriate for an interview setting.
"I’m sorry that we don’t agree on everything," Lake told Miller. "But what I am not sorry about is that I think that you — I do believe that we can agree that we both love America."