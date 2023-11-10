Trump Went 'Ballistic' After Learning Maid Who Cleans His Bedroom Suite Was Asked to Speak With FBI, CNN Reporter Claims
Former president Donald Trump allegedly "went ballistic" after finding out the maid who cleans both his and wife Melania Trump's private quarters was asked to speak with the FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.
CNN Senior Crime and Justice reporter Katelyn Polantz spoke about her newly published report co-authored by Paula Reid on the potential witness list amid Special Counsel Jack Smith's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.
"I'm sure you won't find it as a surprise that Trump runs his club like it's his kingdom," Polantz revealed to anchor Dana Bash on Friday about what sources told them. "He's the king and he is very unhappy whenever prosecutors, investigators encroach on that territory."
The house cleaner is among Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers including a plumber, chauffeur and a woodworker that federal prosecutors may call to testify against Trump, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida.
Insiders said that Trump was outraged when he found out the maid who cleans his bedroom suite was approached by investigators. "She is a possible witness here," Polantz shared based on their reporting including source claims.
She said the other development that threw him for a loop was pertaining to cooperating witness Yuscil Taveras.
"He also was quite unhappy that one of the key witnesses in this case, a man who cut a cooperation deal with prosecutors, got rid of his Trump-provided attorneys and got a new lawyer," Polantz claimed. "He kept working there at Mar-a-Lago until just recently."
"And when Trump found out he was resigning recently, he was quite unhappy that this person had stayed on."
Polantz speculated that prosecutors are looking into how Trump is "responding" to those individuals and "if he is trying to talk to them about this case."
Trump responded to the original CNN report via his Truth Social platform, acknowledging that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago.
"Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago," he wrote in part.
"Of course they did! They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House, as is my right under the Presidential Records Act."
"I even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs."