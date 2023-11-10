Trump Went 'Ballistic' After Learning Maid Who Cleans His Bedroom Suite Was Asked to Speak With FBI, CNN Reporter Claims

"I'm sure you won't find it as a surprise that Trump runs his club like it's his kingdom," Polantz revealed to anchor Dana Bash on Friday about what sources told them. "He's the king and he is very unhappy whenever prosecutors, investigators encroach on that territory."

The house cleaner is among Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers including a plumber, chauffeur and a woodworker that federal prosecutors may call to testify against Trump, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida.

Insiders said that Trump was outraged when he found out the maid who cleans his bedroom suite was approached by investigators. "She is a possible witness here," Polantz shared based on their reporting including source claims.