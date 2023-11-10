WATCH: Sen. John Fetterman Taunts Pro-Palestine Protestors With Israeli Flag During Tense 'Ceasefire' Demonstration in Washington, D.C.
Senator John Fetterman taunted a group of pro-Palestine activists with an Israeli flag this week as the protestors called for a ceasefire in Gaza from outside the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just more than one month after Hamas attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, a large group of pro-Palestine protestors held a demonstration in Washington, D.C. demanding an immediate ceasefire in the escalating conflict.
According to a video published to X, a group of the pro-Palestine protestors were being arrested as Senator Fetterman walked by in the background while waving a small Israeli flag.
The protestors booed and shouted at the Pennsylvania senator, while others chanted “shame,” called Fetterman a “joke,” and accused the Democratic politician of abetting a “genocide.” Another demonstrators said that Fetterman was doing a "disservice" to his state.
“Senator John Fetterman walks past ceasefire advocates getting arrested while he waves the Israeli flag,” one witness wrote alongside the video of the incident.
“In the past month, Fetterman has come under fire from leftists and progressives who supported his candidacy,” the individual added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Fetterman has remained an outspoken supporter of Israel amid the nation’s brutal and escalating war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Fetterman published a statement to his official website late last month regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
He wrote that “now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire” and that “we must support Israel in their efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists.”
“Innocent Israelis were the victims of a terrorist attack that resulted in the largest loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust,” the senator wrote on October 25. “Now we know that the tragedy at the Gaza hospital was not caused by Israel.”
“I grieve for every innocent person and brave Israeli soldier killed since Hamas started this war,” Fetterman continued. “If not for the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists, thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians would still be alive today."
“Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire,” he said. “We must support Israel in their efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children.”
“Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel,” the senator’s statement concluded. “We can talk about a ceasefire after Hamas is neutralized.”
One critic confronted the Pennsylvania senator during an event held the weekend after Fetterman’s published that statement.
The critic, later identified as lawyer Dan Kovalik, was promptly booted from the venue where the event was being held.
“I just took on John Fetterman for his failure to support a ceasefire for Gaza and was assaulted,” Kovalik wrote after being physically removed from the event by the senator’s team. “Come see the violence inherent in the system.”