WATCH: Sen. John Fetterman Taunts Pro-Palestine Protestors With Israeli Flag During Tense 'Ceasefire' Demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Senator John Fetterman taunted a group of pro-Palestine activists with an Israeli flag this week as the protestors called for a ceasefire in Gaza from outside the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just more than one month after Hamas attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, a large group of pro-Palestine protestors held a demonstration in Washington, D.C. demanding an immediate ceasefire in the escalating conflict.