Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashing Newly Single Rep. Lauren Boebert as a 'W----' to GOP Colleagues: Report
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been harshly criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert behind her back to GOP colleagues, according to a sensational report that claims she is using disparaging terms while referring to her "former friend-turned-nemesis."
Tensions between the far-right lawmakers reached a boiling point in recent months, and one political insider claimed that digs about Boebert are being made. "Calling her a w----, that's not new," a Republican lawmaker said, RadarOnline.com has learned. "She's been doing that for a while."
Another doubled down that Greene used that language while referring to Boebert, who finalized her divorce with her now ex-husband Jayson Boebert just weeks ago in October, according to The Daily Beast.
The second lawmaker made another shocking claim that Greene had trashed Boebert in a conversation with former president Donald Trump. It's unclear what was said in that conversation other than Boebert was allegedly the subject.
Greene did not confirm or deny the claims but dragged the reporter when asked for comment, claiming they are "drawn to the gossip and the drama."
MTG, more recently, blasted the Colorado lawmaker while taking a swipe against fellow Republican Rep. Chip Roy after he voted against her resolution to censure Muslim lawmaker Rashida Tlaib over her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
"You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The diss came after footage emerged of Boebert taking selfies, dancing wildly in her seat, and vaping with her date during a musical performance of Beetlejuice at a Denver theater, which Boebert attributed to having a good time at the event.
This summer, Greene and Boebert made headlines yet again when MTG allegedly called her a "little b----" on the House floor as Boebert attempted to force a vote on her resolution to impeach President Joe Biden.
"I had already introduced articles of impeachment on Joe Biden for the border, asked her to co-sponsor mine — she didn't," Greene told reporters. "She basically copied my articles and then introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution."
Greene addressed the latest accusations this week, going off on the reporter. "Why are you working on a story?" she asked. "Because you like to write trash, you just can't help yourself."
Greene said they were "drawn to the gossip and the drama," adding, "You just love it so much, you got to create it, and make it more, and bigger, and nastier."