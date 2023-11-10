Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashing Newly Single Rep. Lauren Boebert as a 'W----' to GOP Colleagues: Report

Another doubled down that Greene used that language while referring to Boebert, who finalized her divorce with her now ex-husband Jayson Boebert just weeks ago in October, according to The Daily Beast.

The second lawmaker made another shocking claim that Greene had trashed Boebert in a conversation with former president Donald Trump. It's unclear what was said in that conversation other than Boebert was allegedly the subject.

Greene did not confirm or deny the claims but dragged the reporter when asked for comment, claiming they are "drawn to the gossip and the drama."