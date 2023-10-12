Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's 5-Figure Per Month Income Revealed In Bombshell Divorce Documents
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's monthly income was revealed in court documents finalizing her divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The MAGA-loving conservative earned $14,500 a month or $174K a year representing a swath of western Colorado, financial documents filed with the Mesa County District Court showed.
Her income is expected to increase by $5,434.65 in “maintenance” payments for the next eight years once Magistrate Katherine Barnes finalizes the decree.
Boebert’s attorney Annie Le Fleur turned down an additional $1,833. 43 in child support payments for their four children, 17 and 10, because the doting dad, Jayson Boebert, who earns a wallet-busting $478K a year, provides “ample” support.
Boebert, 36, will continue to have custody of the boys after her now ex-husband refused to participate in the proceedings but agreed to appear at the October 10 hearing.
The split was seamless because “the parties previously divided all marital debt and property,” before the divorce was finalized, court documents showed. The former couple was later spotted sharing a passionate kiss after the proceedings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boebert blindsided Jayson with divorce papers in May after separating from him a month earlier after nearly 18 years of marriage — citing “irreconcilable differences.”
"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she said in a statement at the time. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."
Jayson later admitted in a Facebook post that he was responsible for the failed marriage while defending the two-term Republican after she was booted from Beetlejuice musical performance in Denver where surveillance footage caught her vaping and allegedly groping her date.
"Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long," Jayson, 42, wrote.
"I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage. I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways."