Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's 5-Figure Per Month Income Revealed In Bombshell Divorce Documents

Boebert’s attorney Annie Le Fleur turned down an additional $1,833. 43 in child support payments for their four children, 17 and 10, because the doting dad, Jayson Boebert, who earns a wallet-busting $478K a year, provides “ample” support.

Boebert, 36, will continue to have custody of the boys after her now ex-husband refused to participate in the proceedings but agreed to appear at the October 10 hearing.

The split was seamless because “the parties previously divided all marital debt and property,” before the divorce was finalized, court documents showed. The former couple was later spotted sharing a passionate kiss after the proceedings.