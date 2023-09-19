Lauren Boebert's Estranged Husband Defends Her From 'Beetlejuice' Backlash, Blames Himself for Couple's 'Devastating Divorce'

Lauren Boebert’s estranged husband defended the embattled GOP House Rep. from the backlash connected to her behavior at a recent Beetlejuice musical, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also blamed himself for the pair’s “devastating divorce.”

In a surprising development to come more than one week after Boebert and her date were kicked out of Beetlejuice: The Musical in Denver, Colorado on September 10, Jayson Boebert took to social media to defend his estranged wife.