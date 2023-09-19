Lauren Boebert's Estranged Husband Defends Her From 'Beetlejuice' Backlash, Blames Himself for Couple's 'Devastating Divorce'
Lauren Boebert’s estranged husband defended the embattled GOP House Rep. from the backlash connected to her behavior at a recent Beetlejuice musical, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also blamed himself for the pair’s “devastating divorce.”
In a surprising development to come more than one week after Boebert and her date were kicked out of Beetlejuice: The Musical in Denver, Colorado on September 10, Jayson Boebert took to social media to defend his estranged wife.
According to Jayson, Boebert’s controversial behavior at the Beetlejuice musical last weekend was a direct result of the couple’s ongoing divorce.
He claimed to take “full responsibility” for the “breakdown” of their marriage after 18 years and begged the country to show “grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season.”
“To the people of Colorado’s 3rd District and across the nation,” Boebert’s estranged husband wrote on Facebook on Monday night, “I am writing to address the deep concerns circulating.”
“Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long,” he continued in the lengthy post. “I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage.”
“I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways,” Jayson added. “I should have always brought my best just as she did.”
Boebert’s estranged husband ended his Facebook post by asking the country to “forgive” Boebert and provide her an opportunity to “regain trust” after she lied about her behavior at the Denver theater last weekend.
“I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season,” Jayson wrote. “She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Rep. Boebert filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years in April.
Boebert scored a small victory in the pair’s ongoing and messy divorce battle earlier this month when a judge granted her request to fast-track the proceedings.
“As of the filing of this Motion, (Jayson) has indicated that he does not wish, and will not be, participating in the ongoing proceedings,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com on September 6 stated. “(Lauren) submits that the marriage is irretrievably broken.”
Sources close to the estranged couple told this outlet that Jayson blamed both himself and Boebert’s grueling political schedule for the pair’s split.
“The truth is Jayson still loves Lauren very much and she means the whole world to him,” the insider told RadarOnline.com. “He wants this process to be smooth and easy for both of them. He doesn’t know what the happy ending to this story will be, but he believes whatever happens, will happen for a good reason.”
Meanwhile, Boebert appeared to have moved on from Jayson because she was caught fondling back-and-forth with an Aspen bar owner and Democrat named Quinn Gallagher at Beetlejuice: The Musical on September 10.
The embattled Colorado congresswoman has since apologized for her behavior at the theater and indicated that she and Gallagher split after she learned he was a Democrat.