Surprise! Lauren Boebert's Mystery Date Is a Democrat Bar Owner She's Been Seeing for Months, Spotted Hand-in-Hand After 'Beetlejuice' Fiasco

The U.S. Rep. got the boot from Beetlejuice because staff said she was singing along loudly, nonchalantly vaping, and taking photos mid-performance, however a campaign manager for Boebert said she was just "enthusiastically" enjoying Sunday's show.

"They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them," one of the ushers said, according to The Denver Post.

In an incident report, officials said two patrons were asked to exit during the performance of the touring Broadway show after being issued a warning during intermission regarding behavior prompting three complaints from other theatergoers.