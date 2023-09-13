Surprise! Lauren Boebert's Mystery Date Is a Democrat Bar Owner She's Been Seeing for Months, Spotted Hand-in-Hand After 'Beetlejuice' Fiasco
GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert's mystery date to a Beetlejuice performance over the weekend has been revealed as a Colorado bar owner and fellow divorcee, RadarOnline.com has learned, after the duo were kicked out of the venue for "causing a disturbance."
Her new man has been identified as 46-year-old Aspen local Quinn Gallagher, a father to a teen son. "I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat," said a well-placed source. "His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue."
The U.S. Rep. got the boot from Beetlejuice because staff said she was singing along loudly, nonchalantly vaping, and taking photos mid-performance, however a campaign manager for Boebert said she was just "enthusiastically" enjoying Sunday's show.
"They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them," one of the ushers said, according to The Denver Post.
In an incident report, officials said two patrons were asked to exit during the performance of the touring Broadway show after being issued a warning during intermission regarding behavior prompting three complaints from other theatergoers.
The new couple have secretly been dating for several months, DailyMail.com reported, but the point at which Gallagher and Boebert's relationship became romantic remains unclear. They were seen walking hand-in-hand after leaving the venue.
Gallagher hails from the congresswoman's hometown of Rifle and still has family there.
Boebert, who is running for a third time in 2024 to represent the 3rd Congressional District, appears to have moved on after announcing she and her husband of 18 years and father to her four children, Jason, were divorcing in May.
She cited in court docs that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The now-exes wed in 2005 and share four boys together.
"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she wrote in her statement. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last week that a Colorado judge agreed to fast-track her divorce case after her heartbroken estranged husband allegedly refused to participate in the proceedings. Jason was completely off-guard by her decision to file, as we previously reported.
Mesa County Magistrate Katherine A. Barnes granted Boebert's request and swapped the next court date to a "non-contested final orders hearing" to finalize the divorce.