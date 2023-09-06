Lauren Boebert Scores Small Victory in Divorce Battle With Heartbroken Husband, Judge Fast Tracks Case

A Colorado judge has agreed to fast-track Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s divorce case after her estranged husband allegedly refused to participate in the proceedings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The two-term Republican recently filed court papers that accused the heartbroken Jayson Boebert of ignoring the divorce petition she filed in April — leaving her no other option but to request an order to finalize the marriage during a scheduled hearing in October.

Mesa County Magistrate Katherine A. Barnes granted Boebert’s request and converted the next court date to a “non-contested final orders hearing” to finalize the divorce, documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.