Lauren Boebert Scores Small Victory in Divorce Battle With Heartbroken Husband, Judge Fast Tracks Case
A Colorado judge has agreed to fast-track Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s divorce case after her estranged husband allegedly refused to participate in the proceedings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The two-term Republican recently filed court papers that accused the heartbroken Jayson Boebert of ignoring the divorce petition she filed in April — leaving her no other option but to request an order to finalize the marriage during a scheduled hearing in October.
Mesa County Magistrate Katherine A. Barnes granted Boebert’s request and converted the next court date to a “non-contested final orders hearing” to finalize the divorce, documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
Boebert slammed her husband of nearly 20 years in court documents last month charging he has rebuffed all attempts to respond to the divorce petition.
“As of the filing of this Motion, (Jayson) has indicated that he does not wish, and will not be, participating in the ongoing proceedings,” documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. “(Lauren) submits that the marriage is irretrievably broken.”
Colorado law requires a person to respond to a divorce petition within 21 days of getting served — and Jayson, 42, has avoided the legal scrum apparently with hopes of reconciling with the mother of his four sons, ages 17 to 10.
The gun-toting firebrand, currently running for re-election for a third term, shot down the possibility by asking the judge to speed up the proceedings in court papers filed on August 2nd.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lauren is seeking custody of their children and requesting that Jayson pay for her lavish Washington, D.C. lifestyle.
Jayson earned a jaw-dropping $478k in 2020 while working as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions. In 2019, he pocketed $460,000, the Associated Press reported.
Jayson blames himself and Boebert’s grueling political schedule for the split,
“The truth is Jayson still loves Lauren very much and she means the whole world to him,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “He wants this process to be smooth and easy for both of them. He doesn’t know what the happy ending to this story will be, but he believes whatever happens, will happen for a good reason.”