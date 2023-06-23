Lauren Boebert Spars With Marjorie Taylor Greene After Being Called a 'Little B----' on House Floor: 'I'm Not in Middle School'
MAGA sweethearts Lauren Boebert and Majorie Taylor Greene went head-to-head on the House floor in an expletive-filled exchange, RadarOnline.com has learned. Decorum was checked at the door when Greene branded the Colorado congresswoman a "little b----" on the House floor.
Greene insulted her fellow Republican because Boebert "copied" her by introducing her own articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.
The pro-Trump Republicans sparred in front of a packed House on Wednesday — and were even told to "take your conversations to the back" as the two congresswomen ignored calls for order.
C-SPAN cameras continued recording after Congress heard Boebert's fast-tracked impeachment resolution against the Democrat president, citing a wave of asylum-seeking migrants earlier this year. While C-SPAN's cameras did not record audio, there was no denying the aggressive demeanor of Boebert and Greene.
According to the Daily Mail, eyewitnesses claimed Boebert allegedly initiated the confrontation. The Colorado congresswoman was said to have approached Greene about the "statements you made about me publicly."
It appeared Boebert was referring to Greene's response toward her impeachment articles, to which the Georgia rep claimed, "Imitation is the greatest form of flattery," an apparent insinuation that Boebert was a "copycat."
As tempers flared, witnesses recalled Greene standing out of her chair as she condemned Boebert's actions.
"I've donated to you, I've defended you," witnesses recalled Greene saying. "But you've been nothing but a little b---- to me." Not done yet, Greene furiously added, "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."
In an attempt to clap back at Greene, Boebert allegedly denied copying her colleague by proclaiming she never even read Greene's resolution.
Boebert continued to fuel the feud during an interview on Thursday with CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju. About sparring with Greene, Boebert told Raju, "I'm not in middle school."
Greene, on the other hand, was adamant that Boebert wouldn't steal her impeachment thunder.
"I made it clear to the conference that I have introduced articles of impeachment, literally since Joe Biden's first day in office," Greene said Wednesday after she claimed Boebert "never addressed" her GOP colleagues on her impeachment resolution.
"I have been talking about it with everybody forever. Literally, everyone. Forever, 'til I'm blue in the face." Greene continued. "You see me? I'm blue in the face."